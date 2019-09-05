Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

California Senate approves bill to cap rent increases

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/10/2019 at 2:05pm



SACRAMENTO (AP) — A bill to cap rent increases for most tenants in the country's most populous state has cleared a key legislative hurdle.

The California Senate voted 25-10 on Tuesday, Sept. 10 to approve a bill that would cap annual rent increases at 5% plus inflation. The cap would not apply to housing built within the last 15 years, single-family homes not owned by corporations or trusts, and duplexes where the owner lives in one of the units. The cap expires in 2030.

Supporters say the bill will help tenants stay in their homes while the state rushes to build new housing to meet the state's outsized demand. Critics say it will discourage construction of new housing and hurt smaller landlords.

The bill needs final approval in the Assembly.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 09/11/2019 08:35