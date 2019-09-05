Computer classes offered for seniors

FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care will sponsor a series of computer classes taught by volunteer computer technicians at the Crestview Estates Clubhouse. Registration is open online at http://www.foundationforseniorcare.org or at the Foundation for Senior Care, 135 S. Mission Road, at the corner of Mission Avenue and Fig Street, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The five classes being offered are: Android Smartphone and Tablet, iPad and iPhone, Taking and Managing Photos on your Android Smartphone, Google Maps, Basic Computer File Management and Solving Spreadsheet Problems.

Classes are one, two or four weeks long and meet for two hours once a week. Classes start Monday, Sept. 9, and cost between $10-$40 per series. Classes are held at Crestview Estates Clubhouse, 1120 E. Mission Road. For a description of classes or more information, visit http://www.foundationforseniorcare.org or call Foundation for Senior Care at (760) 723-7570.

"Our most popular classes are the iPhone and Android Smartphone classes where we teach students how to use technology in their everyday lives as well as to keep in touch with family, friends and share pictures," instructor Obie Weeks said. "In classes like Solving Spreadsheet Problems, we work with students to resolve any issues they are experiencing in their own programs. Another opportunity for one-on-one help is through our Fix It Friday program."

In addition to classes held at Crestview Estates Clubhouse, the Foundation for Senior Care hosts a weekly open lab Fridays called Fix it Friday where seniors can walk-in for help with software or hardware problems. There is no charge for this service, but donations are encouraged.

Learn more about The Foundation for Senior Care at http://www.foundationforseniorcare.org.

Submitted by The Foundation for Senior Care.