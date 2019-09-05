Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Tracy DeFore
County of San Diego Communications Office 

County board meetings temporarily moving to new location

 
Last updated 9/9/2019 at 11:20am

The meetings will be held in the Campus Center Chambers, within the building seen to the left. The public can park in the structure seen to the right.

Starting Sept. 10, San Diego County board of supervisors meetings will be temporarily held at the County Operations Center in Kearny Mesa.

The meetings typically take place downtown at the County Administration Center, but the building's board chamber is currently closed for renovation.

The next 12 board meetings are scheduled to take place at the Campus Center Chambers, 5520 Overland Ave.

Anyone who plans to attend should allow for extra time to find a parking space and pass through security screening. The nearest parking structure is located at 5515 Overland Ave. across from the Campus Center Chambers. The most direct route to the building is from an entrance on Farnham Street; park in the visitor or white spaces on the lower levels of the parking structure. The chambers' building is west of the structure; gain entry to the meeting by passing through the Commons Cafe.

Live video is available while the meetings are in progress and archived several hours later at http://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/general/board-meeting-video.html. Board agendas are also available online the Wednesday before scheduled meetings, at http://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/cob/bosa.html.

The board is expected to resume meetings at the County Administration Center in January 2020.

 
