RACHEL LERMAN AP Technology Writer 

Google settles with labor board over employee speech

 
Last updated 9/12/2019 at 12:11pm



SAN FRANCISCO — Google has reached a settlement over employees' ability to speak out about workplace issues after a former worker filed a complaint.

Under the settlement with the National Labor Relations Board, Google said, the company will post notices to remind employees of their federal rights. That includes the ability to talk to each other about workplace conditions and push for changes such as pay raises and safety improvements.

A Wall Street Journal report says the tech giant also has to make sure employees know they are allowed to discuss matters with the media and with each other...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

