Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma


Lisa Marie Pane, Associated Press 

NRA sues San Francisco over terrorist declaration

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/9/2019 at 5:45pm



The National Rifle Association has sued San Francisco where city officials recently declared the gun-rights lobby a terrorist organization. The NRA says in its lawsuit that the city is infringing on its free speech rights and is seeking to blacklist anyone associated with it.

The lawsuit was filed Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

Last week, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed a resolution calling the NRA a "domestic terrorist organization." The resolution followed some recent high-profile shootings, including one in Gilroy, California, where a gunman entered a festival with an AK-style long gun, killing three people and injuring 17 before killing himself.

 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019