Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Rosa's Cantina closes its doors after 28 years in Old Town Temecula

 
Last updated 9/9/2019 at 12:52pm

Jeff Pack photo

After more than 28 years in business in Old Town Temecula, Rosa's Cantina announced it was closing its doors Sunday, Aug. 25

After serving up Mexican food to locals and tourists in Old Town Temecula for more than 28 years, Rosa's Cantina announced it was closing its doors Sunday, Aug. 25.

The news was announced on a Facebook post on the restaurant's page.

"We want to thank everyone who has supported Rosa's throughout the years!" the post read. "It is the patrons who make being in the restaurant industry so special. At this time, we have decided to close Rosa's doors as of Aug. 25, 2019. However, we have chosen to move on to other endeavors and can't wait to bring Temecula new and exciting adventures in years to...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

