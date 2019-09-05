State of the Chamber Dinner to be held Sept. 18

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has two special events planned for September. Reservations are being taken for the annual State of the Chamber Dinner, scheduled for 5:30 p.m.,Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Pala Mesa Resort at Cliff Terrace.

Titled “Celebrating Success in Fallbrook,” the event will feature many nonprofit chamber members with networking booths filled with displays and valuable information.

Participating organizations include Angel Society of Fallbrook, Christ the King Lutheran Church, D’Vine Path, Deeper Still, Fallbrook Beautification Alliance, Fallbrook Family...