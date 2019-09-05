Pop Warner season begins

The Fallbrook Pop Warner 10U team takes the field with pride and support from their cheer squad, as head coach Antonio Gomez leads them into their first game of the season against Oceanside Pirates. Players are Benjamin Perry (99), Bridger Andreasen (19), Courtney Swinney (49), Enrique Quezada (11), Hank Kaipio (10), Jadon Gomez (14), Jameson Haughey (12), Jason Yáñez (2), Jayden Peet (60), Jesse Bidwell Jr. (28), Justice Handy (51), Lincoln Brunson (33), Lucas Uresti (16), Trevor Crellin (9), Tristan Ballis (22), Vincent Collier (13), Zachary Wright (8); Cheer members Devin Beebe, Bree Bird, Charlotte Brunson, Leilani Curo, Brooklyn Davis, Natalie Mendoza, Penelope Perez, Anna and Katie.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Pop Warner, Warrior football teams and cheer squads had their first games, Aug. 24. They played against some competitive teams and have been working these last two weeks to perfect their plays and passes and to strengthen their defensive line, according to their coaches.

The teams will have another weekend of home games to take on at Fallbrook High School Saturday, Sept. 7, while the 10U and flag teams will play out of town.

Over the season, Fallbrook Pop Warner invited the community to come out to support their players. They ask that residents follow the teams on social media and get current game schedules and scores on the Zorts sports app. There's no need to sign up, just request to be a fan and follow the Palomar Conference, Fallbrook League and one or all the teams in the drop down selection.

Submitted by Fallbrook Pop Warner.