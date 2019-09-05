Warriors' boys' cross-country, girls' golf ready for season

The Fallbrook High School boys’ cross-country team finished fifth in the Valley League last season, but a good group of seniors could help them reach even higher in 2019.

“We have a good group out for summer training and the kids are in great shape coming into the season,” head coach Marco Arias said. “We have a good group of seniors led by Josh Hernandez and we will be making a run for a league title this year.”

Hernandez placed 49th with a time of 16 minutes 41.4 seconds at the Division II CIF San Diego Section meet on Morley Field course in San Diego last fall and expects to be better this year.

“He is in midseason form and will have a great season,” Arias said.

Another senior, John Regan, a transfer to Fallbrook High School from North Carolina last season is back.

“He has acclimated to California running and should be a strong force this season,” Arias said.

Junior Danny Contreras, who medaled at last year’s CIF Championships, is expected to contribute this season as well.

“Danny will be the next No. 1 runner next year and he is developing into that role,” Arias said.

The Warriors will compete in the Bronco Round-up at Kit Carson Park starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. They will travel to the Laguna Hills Invitational Saturday, Sept. 14.

Girls’ Golf

Fallbrook High School girls’ golf head coach Neil Medlock said he is working hard to build the program, despite a low turnout of athletes trying out for the team this year.

“(We are) low on numbers and trying to build up the program,” Medlock said. “Most of the girls are new to golf and (I am) looking forward to seeing them improve.”

The Warriors were 2-8 last season under Medlock, who is entering his 12th year as head coach.

Returning for the Warriors this year is Dahlia Zermeno, and Medlock said he is “happy to have her back after missing last year.” He also said Trinity Canon also has a lot of potential.

The Warriors will compete in their first match Tuesday, Sept. 17, against Mission Vista High School at Pala Mesa and will play host to San Pasqual High School at Pala Mesa again Sept. 19.

Jeff Pack can be reached by email at jpack@reedermedia.com.