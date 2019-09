Last updated 9/10/2019 at 8:40am

Lady Warrior Alex Guadarrama returns shot during a varsity tennis match against the El Camino Wildcats, Aug. 27.

Fallbrook High School's girls' tennis season began Aug. 22, with a match at Orange Glen High School, and the Warriors won that match as well as Fallbrook's season home opener, Aug. 27, against El Camino High School.

Fallbrook defeated Orange Glen by an 18-0 score and took a 12-6 victory over El Camino.

"I'm always happy to win," Fallbrook coach Bill Lenaway said.

Lenaway is also always happy when his team improves, he said.