Camera club meeting to focus on seascapes

FALLBROOK â€“ The community is invited to join the Fallbrook Camera Club Monday, Sept. 16, to see photos and a discussion on how they were created by photographer Scott Davenport. The 7 p.m. meeting will held at Silvergate Retirement Center, 420 Elbrook, in Fallbrook.

Get inspired to discover â€“ or rediscover â€“the amazing seascapes in Fallbrookâ€™s own backyard. Davenport will share his tips and tricks for creating compelling, beautiful seascapes. He will show his photos of the San Diego area. He will also discuss compositional techniques for seascape photography, camera settings to achieve specific looks and the gear needed to capture it all.

In addition to seascapes, his photographic passion is teaching others the art and joy of photography, so attendees are welcome to bring questions. Davenport said he loves questions.

The Fallbrook Camera Club meets two Mondays each month. Visitors are always welcome.

Contact club president Mike Reardon at (760) 451-6484 for more information.

Submitted by Fallbrook Camera Club.