By Joe Naiman 

FHS team places 22nd in SkillsUSA national competition

 
Last updated 9/13/2019 at 9:33pm



A team of three Fallbrook High School industrial arts students placed 22nd in the national SkillsUSA competition.

The team of Lianna Arnold, Kyle Bequette and Nick Holemo represented California in the Engineering Technology and Design category during the competition, June 26-27, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

“It’s a really big deal,” Jacob Bagnell, the metal shop and wood shop instructor at Fallbrook High School, said.

The SkillsUSA vocational arts club had a Southern California regional competition Feb. 3, in Ontario, and 18 of the 32 Fallbrook High School stude...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

