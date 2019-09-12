Historical Society hosts tour of first school house

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Historical Society is hosting its annual Open House of the historic Reche School Saturday, Sept. 21, from 1-3 p.m. at the refurbished 133-year-old, one-room school, 1319 S. Live Oak Park Road, in Fallbrook just off Reche Road.

Fallbrook Historical Society invites community members to join them in historical tours of Fallbrook’s first school house, the restored Hindroff adobe and the Indian rocks. Live music will be provided by the Slack Hill Band, Brass Era antique cars will be on hand and refreshments will be served.

Admission is free; contact (760) 723-4125 for more details.

Submitted by Fallbrook Historical Society.