Lane Owen Louis Oslund Jr. died peacefully at home Monday, Aug. 26, at the age of 74. Lane was born in Douglas, Arizona, Dec. 20, 1944. He was the oldest of three children.

Lane’s childhood years were spent in Wyoming, and most memorably on the Wyoming Hereford Ranch near Cheyenne, Wyoming.

He attended college at the University of Wyoming and continued on to medical school at the University of Oregon in Portland, Oregon. Lane met Darlene, a teacher in the Beaverton School District, on a blind date arranged by his roommate. They were married June 20, 1970, in Longview, Washington, in Darlene’s hometown.

Lane graduated from medical school in 1971 and began his internship and residency program at the San Bernardino County Hospital in July. They moved to Fallbrook in 1974 when Lane entered the U.S. Navy for two years as a family physician at U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

He soon after joined the Fallbrook medical practice of E.R. Powell, R.A. Loomis and D.F. Bucher at 587 E. Elder St. He continued his career as a local physician until his retirement in 2015.

Caring for his patients was his top priority – he delivered his care in the kindest manner and often interceded with his dry sense of humor. He made house calls and delivered many babies during his years of practice.

Lane and Darlene raised four children in Fallbrook. He supported them through every endeavor they approached and consistently reiterated the importance of faith, family and friends.

He was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church and School and served as an elder, Bible study leader, president of the congregation and in many other capacities. He enjoyed many friendships at Zion Lutheran Church.

Lane’s hobbies included hiking, skiing, reading and golfing, and he enjoyed sailing when presented the opportunity. He successfully tried his hand at carpentry, building decks, a tree house, storage shed and a variety of home projects.

Lane and Darlene enjoyed many travels with friends – exploring Hawaii, Nova Scotia, upper state New York, Ireland, The Black Hills, Baja Mexico, Alaska and many countries in Europe. The family ski trips and Colorado River trips they took remain some of the best memories of their early family travels.

Lane’s dearest pastime was spending time with his grandchildren – Brynn, 11; Margaret, 10; Owen, 9; Brendan, 8; Blake, 7; Annika, 6; Ryan, 5; Wyatt. 2 1/2; Liam, 2, and Cody, 1. His ability to portray a fantastical world filled with magic coyotes, a Swedish elf that resided in the tree house and stories of Ole and Gus out on the ranch captured the attention of the grandkids and will be forever treasured.

Steadfast in his faith, he served his family, church, community and patients throughout his lifetime. He always placed others before himself, always provided more than what was asked and offered kindness to everyone he came across. His wife, children, grandchildren and many friends will forever share stories of his kindness, mannerisms and pranks.

Besides his wife, Darlene; children Mike Oslund of Long Beach, Marc (Becky) Oslund of Temecula, Eric (Allison) Oslund of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Kirsten (Mike) Hanley of Charlottesville, Virginia, and grandchildren who were listed above. He leaves behind brother Paul (Janet) Oslund of Tucson, Arizona; sister Jean Duran of Ontario, California; niece Melissa (JT) Streed, nephew Don Duran and nephews Geoff Oslund and Jason Hunter.

Donations can be addressed to Zion Lutheran Church and School, 1405 E. Fallbrook St., Fallbrook, CA 92028 or to Save our Forest/Fallbrook Land Conservancy at 1815 S. Stagecoach Lane, Fallbrook, CA 92028 for a downtown memorial bench in honor of Dr. Oslund.