Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Mentors and mentees work on scarecrow

 
Last updated 9/13/2019 at 9:25pm

Jackie Heyneman brings the American Association of University Women mentees up-to-date on the history of Fallbrook's scarecrow project. Some of the completed scarecrows are seen at right.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook American Association of University Women's mentorship group is participating in the scarecrow project again this year. Several mentees and mentors started building their scarecrow, and they will meet again two or three more times to complete their scarecrow.

During this first workshop, Jackie Heyneman talked about the history of the scarecrow project that she brought to Fallbrook seven years ago and Nancy Heins-Glaser organized the group.

B.J. Lane taught the girls how to make the head. Jean Benson taught the girls how to make the structure. Nine mentees, including...



