Real Estate Round-Up: SOS is coming to San Diego
Last updated 9/14/2019 at 12:13am
Earlier this week, I had lunch with a colleague. During lunch, he shared with me the concerns over a movement that would dominate the future development of San Diego County. As he shared with me the most recent news about SOS, I recalled an article I wrote months ago about a similar movement in Ventura County called SOAR that has had a grave economic impact on that region.
SOS is an acronym for the Safeguard Our San Diego Countryside Initiative. Just like SOAR, Save Open-Space and Agricultural Resources, it proposes to set up reform to the current rezoning guidelines, so that when the coun...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)