Real Estate Round-Up: SOS is coming to San Diego

Earlier this week, I had lunch with a colleague. During lunch, he shared with me the concerns over a movement that would dominate the future development of San Diego County. As he shared with me the most recent news about SOS, I recalled an article I wrote months ago about a similar movement in Ventura County called SOAR that has had a grave economic impact on that region.

SOS is an acronym for the Safeguard Our San Diego Countryside Initiative. Just like SOAR, Save Open-Space and Agricultural Resources, it proposes to set up reform to the current rezoning guidelines, so that when the coun...