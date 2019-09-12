Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Scarecrows created for Fallbrook Scarecrow Days

 
Last updated 9/13/2019 at 7:31pm

Scarecrows are dressing for Fallbrook Scarecrow Days, starting Oct. 1.

FALLBROOK – Scarecrows are being created, revamped and getting dressed in anticipation of Fallbrook Scarecrow Days, Oct. 1-31, which is celebrating its eighth year with the monthlong event of community fun as merchants and residents display their scarecrows.

This year brings more excitement with added scarecrow events. Be on the lookout for pumpkin head scarecrows parading Main Street and more added to the field of scarecrows.

Beware of scarecrows marching on South Mission Road to meet up with Bonsall scarecrows.

Excitement mounts in Bonsall as they are also joining the fun of displaying their scarecrows.

The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce's ScareCREW urged residents and businesses to register their scarecrows for competition and viewing. Entry forms can be obtained at http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

The categories for competition are: Reduce, recycle and reuse; Mechanical/technical; Funniest/humor; Promoting business; WOW factor, Artistic factor; Pop culture and children. The prize is massive publicity.

San Diego Gas and Electric is sponsoring Fallbrook Scarecrow Days.

Submitted by BJ Maus of the ScareCREW.

 

