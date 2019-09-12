Teen raises money for Fallbrook Smiles Project

FALLBROOK – Before Gunnar Streich graduated from Bonsall High School this past June, he needed to do a senior project that included planning, executing, showing profitability and all for a charity.

Streich had an unfortunate accident last year that led to his choice of Fallbrook Smiles Project, a local nonprofit.

Streich was at an airsoft park at U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton for Memorial Day 2018 and was not wearing his mouth safety gear when he had his two front teeth shot out. He had already been through orthodontic treatment and now he needed a root canal and teeth bonding....