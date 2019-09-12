Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Trinidad Martinez

 
Last updated 9/13/2019 at 8:18pm

Trinidad Martinez, loving husband, father and grandfather died Thursday, Sept. 5, at the age of 92.

Trinidad was born Aug. 5, 1927, in Acambaro, Guanajuato, Mexico. On Nov. 9, 1949, he married Josefa Sanchez, his wife of 69 years.

He arrived in California in 1957 on contract as part of the Bracero Program and was later employed by Baylis Morse McDonald Nursery. Through hard work and dedication, he was sponsored and settled with his young family in Fallbrook in July 1960. He continued to work in the avocado industry until his retirement.

Trinidad was preceded in death by his son, Arturo. He is survived by his wife Josefa, children Angelica Ventura, Maria Guadalupe Dominguez, Jose Luis Martinez, Maria Trinidad Soledad Garcia, Soila Graciela Martinez, Enrique Manuel Martinez and Jose Trinidad Martinez; 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

There will be a mass for Trinidad Thursday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church on 450 S. Stagecoach Lane in Fallbrook.

An online guest book can be signed at http://www.berry-bellandhall.com.

 

