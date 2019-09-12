Writing course offered at the library

FALLBROOK – Sarah Bates, an author and writing tutor with Palomar College, will explain how to improve existing skills and learn new ones Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 4-5 p.m. at the Fallbrook Library.

“Writing for College” is a class for students seeking academic writing success. Middle school, high school, college freshman and adults returning to school or transitioning from the military to the civilian workforce will find this brief course useful.

Preparing to write at the college level begins well before a student enters college. Most students are not ready for the rigors of academ...