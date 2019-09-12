'Jane Eyre' can be seen in Escondido

Robin Thompson as Edward Rochester is seen with Hunter Thiers as Jane Eyre in the 413 Repertory Theater production of "Jane Eyre."

ESCONDIDO – 413 Repertory Theater opened a play production of "Jane Eyre," Sept. 5, at the Grand Tea Room in downtown Escondido.

Based on the classic novel by Charlotte Bronte, orphaned Jane Eyre overcomes her early abusive and lonely experiences to become an accomplished governess at Thornfield, the mysterious home of Mr. Edward Rochester.

There she is drawn to the odd master of the house but their blooming future is destroyed by a looming secret from his past: a secret that forces Jane to flee Thornfield into poverty and illness.

Eventually Jane overcomes all to find redemption to bec...