KAABOO rocks in Del Mar

The sold out KAABOO Del Mar festival entered its final day on Sunday, Sept. 15at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds, taking over the beachside venue starting on Friday, Sept. 13.

Alive Coverage Saturday night crowd.

Headlining this year was Kings of Leon (Friday), Dave Matthews Band (Saturday) and Mumford & Sons, still to come on Sunday). Duran Duran, Black Eyed Peas, OneRepublic, Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, a special collaboration from hip-hop stars Snoop Dogg + Wu-Tang Clan 25th Anniversary Set, plus Bryan Adams, The Revivalists, REO Speedwagon, The Bangles, The Cult, Sublime with Rome, Boyz II Men, and many more artists and bands rocked the crowd despite the warm weather.

On the Humor Me stage, comedians Bert Kreischer, Pete Holmes & Friends, Wayne Brady, Bob Saget, Kevin Smith, and more.

