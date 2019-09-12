Squeeze to celebrate 45 years of making music at KAABOO
Last updated 9/13/2019 at 9:45pm
Squeeze, the United Kingdom band that burst upon the scene with the single "Take Me I'm Yours," in 1978, thrust the band into music stardom in the U.K.
Aside from a few gaps and roadblocks through to today, the band has generated 15 studio albums, 14 compilation albums, four live albums, one extended play and 48 singles during its career.
Their hits include "Tempted," "Black Coffee in Bed," "Hourglass," "Cool For Cats," "Up The Junction," and "Pulling Mussels From The Shell" and every one were written by one of the U.K.'s most prolific songwriting teams in history – Glenn Tilbrook and Ch...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)