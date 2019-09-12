Foods with ample antioxidants

FALLBROOK – The term "antioxidants" is frequently associated with cancer prevention.

Antioxidants are helpful, but many people may not fully comprehend the role antioxidants play in fighting cancer.

Antioxidants are chemicals that interact with and neutralize free radicals, thus preventing them from causing damage, offers the National Cancer Institute. Free radicals are formed in the body by exposure to ionizing radiation and other radiation. An excessive amount of free radicals in the body can negatively affect cells and potentially lead to the formation of various types of cancer and...