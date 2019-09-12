Healthy Habits for Bonsall and Fallbrook Folks: Chapped lips – not exactly kissable

Special to Village News. Chapped lips can happen at any time to anyone making the lips dry, scaly or even sore. Some of the main culprits of this condition include dehydration, sun exposure, smoking, constantly licking the lips, possible vitamin deficiency, weather and breathing through the mouth. As a result, the lips might crack, peel, flake or feel tender.

There are a few home remedies that can help chapped lips. These include:

1. Exfoliation is important to remove the dead skin cells off chapped lips, which can be done by creating a paste with sugar and honey.

2. Coconut oil is a natura...