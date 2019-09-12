Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Megan Johnson McCullough 

Healthy Habits for Bonsall and Fallbrook Folks: Chapped lips – not exactly kissable

 
Last updated 9/13/2019 at 10:40pm

Kathy Magerkurth photo

Plain, boring lip balms and moisturizes are effective in treating chapped lips.

Special to Village News. Chapped lips can happen at any time to anyone making the lips dry, scaly or even sore. Some of the main culprits of this condition include dehydration, sun exposure, smoking, constantly licking the lips, possible vitamin deficiency, weather and breathing through the mouth. As a result, the lips might crack, peel, flake or feel tender.

There are a few home remedies that can help chapped lips. These include:

1. Exfoliation is important to remove the dead skin cells off chapped lips, which can be done by creating a paste with sugar and honey.

2. Coconut oil is a natura...



