How to plan for rose blooms

As I look back over my previous articles, I noticed that since 2013 it seems there is what I suggest is a new normal of high temperatures for August-September. The average day-night temperatures in the first 25 days of August 2018 were higher than nearly every day in August 2017. The average daytime high for August 2019 was 1.6 degrees cooler than for 2018, the average nighttime temperature for 2019 was 4 degrees cooler than for 2018.

I checked the weather projections and learned that temperatures for the next 7-10 days for Southern California are for low 90s, cooler than the 100-plus pred...