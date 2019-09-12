Should you skip breakfast while dieting?

Oatmeal with fruit and nuts is high in fiber and makes a satisfying breakfast.

FALLBROOK – The secret to losing weight involves a careful balance. The number of calories that are eaten should be exceeded by the energy expended by exercise and the normal biological functions of the body. This balance often involves controlling caloric intake, such as when people cut back on portion sizes.

Some people believe they can lose weight by limiting what they eat or by skipping certain meals altogether. But skipping a meal like breakfast could actually have an adverse effect on weight-loss efforts.

People who lose weight and keep it off are generally those who eat a large, he...