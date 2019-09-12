50 US states and territories launch antitrust probe into Google
Last updated 9/14/2019 at 12:39am
Bowen Xiao
The Epoch Times.
Fifty U.S. states and territories, including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, have launched an antitrust probe into Google and the company's "potential monopolistic behavior." The investigation is being led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who formally made the announcement, Sept. 9.
The bipartisan probe from attorneys general included nearly every state in the nation, except for California and Alabama. President Donald Trump has increasingly called out Google and other technology companies for suppressing conservative voices. In August, Trump...
