Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Arizona family searches for missing Camp Pendleton Marine

 
Last updated 9/19/2019 at 3:31pm



PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona family is searching for a U.S. Marine who left for Camp Pendleton on Monday but never arrived at the base.

Stacy Wallace says her 20-year-old son, Job (JOHB) Wallace, loves the Marines, was recently promoted and was excited to get back to Pendleton after a three-day leave.

She says he was last seen leaving a friend's house in Surprise, Arizona around 9 p.m. Monday.

A Surprise police spokesman says officers took a report and have turned the matter over to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. NCIS officials did not immediately respond to questions from the Associated Press.

Stacy Wallace says her son's phone was last pinged Monday night in Arizona, but a Border Patrol camera spotted his truck the next morning southeast of El Paso, Texas.

 
