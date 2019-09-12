Black unemployment shatters another historic low
Petr Svab
Last updated 9/13/2019 at 11:33pm
The unemployment rate among black Americans reached 5.5% in August – a historic low. That’s down from 6% the month before and 0.4 percentage point below the previous record in May 2018.
Black unemployment has been breaking records since December 2017, when it dropped to 6.7%. That was the first time the rate broke below the 7% mark, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics data, which reaches back to 1972. The only time the rate even hit 7% before 2017 was in April 2000, for a single month, shortly before the dot-com bubble burst.
The record is somewhat counteracted by the labor-...
Reader Comments
(0)