Bonsall High, Sullivan Middle closed due to 'water issue,' district says

Bonsall High School and Sullivan Middle School were closed Wednesday due to an issue with plumbing on campus, the Bonsall Unified School District confirmed.

Officials became aware of the problem at the two schools — which share a campus — after middle school students had arrived for class at 7:45 a.m. but before the high school’s start time at 8:45 a.m., the district said.

High school students were turned away before classes began, and middle school students were sent home for the day.

The district could not confirm what the plumbing issue was, saying only that the Rainbow Municipal Water District was evaluating the problem. It wasn’t immediately clear when the issue would be fixed.