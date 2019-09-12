County on track to meet 2020 greenhouse gas reduction target

San Diego County is on track to meet 2020 greenhouse gas reduction targets through actions including reducing water use, planting thousands of local trees and acquiring open and agricultural space, the county's first Climate Action Plan update reported recently.

The Climate Action Plan 2018 Annual Monitoring Report, which can be found on the county's Climate Action Plan website, showed that the county cut 103,643 metric tons of carbon dioxide between 2014 and 2018. That equals 78% of the 132,205 metric ton target the county intends to meet by 2020.

Metric tons of carbon dioxide are the st...