By City News Service 

Driver injured after hitting telephone pole

 
Last updated 9/14/2019 at 10:42am



BONSALL - An SUV driver was taken to the hospital on Saturday, Sept. 14 after crashing into a telephone pole on a road near Bonsall, the California Highway Patrol said.

The accident happened at about 7 a.m. on Olive Hill Road near Shamrock Road, according to a CHP incident report. The driver of a gray Nissan Pathfinder hit the telephone pole and a gray Fiat. The Nissan driver was taken to Tri City Hospital Oceanside with unknown injuries.

San Diego Gas & Electric and AT&T officials were responding to the scene to evaluate the telephone pole, which was damaged at the base.



 
