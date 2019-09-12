Fallbrook supports Warrior band

Second pancake breakfast to be held Sept. 21

FALLBROOK – In light of Fallbrook High School’s invitation to participate in the historic 75th commemoration of the end of World War II, many supporters have reached out to the band’s booster club. Cmmdr. Chris Ingraham of the Fallbrook Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 presented the Warrior music program with $4,725, Aug. 22. A donation from chapters located in Fallbrook, Lakeside and San Diego.

“This is a great honor for the band students and it meets our mission to promote patriotism and Americanism through education. So we wanted to help them all make this a reality,” Ingrah...