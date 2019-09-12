Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Family files claim after student dies in school cart crash

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/14/2019 at 9:50pm



ORANGE (AP) — The family of an autistic boy who died in a golf cart crash at a Southern California high school has filed a claim against the district.

Authorities say 15-year-old Emanuel Perez suffered major injuries in the crash Monday at El Modena High School in Orange. He died at a hospital.

The Orange County Register reported Friday that the claim by the teen's family says the Orange Unified School District was negligent and caused his death. The district responded that it has video of the scene leading up to the crash showing he was never left unattended.

The district says Perez was under supervision by an aide at the time of the incident, and that others tried to stop him when he got on the cart, which was reserved for staff.

 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019