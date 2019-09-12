Fedorchak, Forbes take first place in fair's Exhibition of Fine Art

"The Catty Critic" is a first-place winner painted by Debbie Forbes.

The San Diego County Fair's Exhibition of Fine Art included paintings by Fallbrook artists Penny Fedorchak and Debbie Forbes which won first place in their categories.

Fedorchak took first place in the water – representational, landscape class for "Monumental." Forbes was given the premier acrylic – representational, animals award for "The Catty Critic."

"Monumental" is of a waterfall surrounded by a rocky cliff. The scene was inspired by Yosemite Falls.

"We were spending a lot of time doing plein air painting up in Yosemite," Fedorchak said.

Fedorchak also utilizes watercolor for s...