NFPA research report shows 43% of U.S. fire stations are more than 40 years old

QUINCY, Mass. – As the condition of aging bridges, roadways, transportation resources and grids across the U.S. has increasingly become the focus of discussion, the National Fire Protection Association has issued “Renovations Needs of the U.S. Fire Service,” a new report on the fire service’s aging infrastructure.

Two key findings within the report show that more than 21,000 firehouses across the country are beyond 40 years of age with total replacement costs estimated to be in the $70-$100 billion range.

The report draws on data found in the “Fourth Needs Assessment for the U.S....