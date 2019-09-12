Rainbow brush fire contained at 5 acres

A vegetation fire burned five acres in Rainbow on Sunday, Sept. 15.

RAINBOW - A brush fire off Interstate 15 on Sunday, Sept. 15 has been contained at 5 acres, Cal Fire San Diego reported.

Courtesy of Cal Fire San Diego Cal Fire San Diego reported that no structures had been damaged in a vegetation fire that burned five acres in Rainbow.

The fire burned three acres in the 2000 block of Rainbow Glen Road.

Cal Fire reported at 3:30 p.m. that the forward rate of spread has been stopped. "Ground crews will now transition to mop-up and containment operations,'' Cal Fire said.

At 4:46 p.m. Cal Fire announced that any residents displaced by the fire could return to their homes and that no road closures were in place.

At 7:30 p.m., the fire was officially reported to have burned five acres and was 100% contained.

The fire burned in medium to heavy fuels, according to Cal Fire and the North County Fire Protection District.

Jeff Pack contributed to this report.