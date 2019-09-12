Sept. 24 is National Voter Registration Day

FALLBROOK – In Fallbrook, a group of volunteers are gearing up to launch a voter registration drive starting Sept. 24 and running through Feb. 17, 2020.

The group plans to register 2,020 new voters in Fallbrook with a target of increasing turnout in downtown Fallbrook, as it currently has the lowest registered voter count. Registering by Feb. 17, 2020, would allow registrants to vote in the primary election March 3, 2020.

Leticia Maldonado, a volunteer with the group, said, “We invite local businesses, nonprofits, schools, churches and community groups to get involved in the effort by...