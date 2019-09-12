Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Sept. 24 is National Voter Registration Day

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/13/2019 at 11:25pm



FALLBROOK – In Fallbrook, a group of volunteers are gearing up to launch a voter registration drive starting Sept. 24 and running through Feb. 17, 2020.

The group plans to register 2,020 new voters in Fallbrook with a target of increasing turnout in downtown Fallbrook, as it currently has the lowest registered voter count. Registering by Feb. 17, 2020, would allow registrants to vote in the primary election March 3, 2020.

Leticia Maldonado, a volunteer with the group, said, “We invite local businesses, nonprofits, schools, churches and community groups to get involved in the effort by...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019