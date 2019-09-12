Sheriff's Log Last updated 9/14/2019 at 12:16am



Aug. 26, 7300 block W. Lilac Rd. Found Property - ammunition 1300 block S Mission Rd. Arrest; Fail to obey order of juvenile court 31900 block Del Cielo Este Arrest; Assault with a deadly weapon 900 block E. Mission Rd. Arrest; Traffic stop - expired registration 1000 block S Mission Rd,. Arrest; Assault with firearm on person/threat with a weapon Aug. 27 600 block Poets Sq. Missing person at risk 1400 block Rancho Mia Arrest; Elder Abuse/Neglect 1400 block Alturas Rd. Arrest: DUI alcohol, DUI .08 percent, Operate motor vehicle w/.01 or more BAC S Mission Rd @ Green Cany...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.