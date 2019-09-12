Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Sheriff's Log

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/14/2019 at 12:16am



Aug. 26,

7300 block W. Lilac Rd.

Found Property - ammunition

1300 block S Mission Rd.

Arrest; Fail to obey order of juvenile court

31900 block Del Cielo Este

Arrest; Assault with a deadly weapon

900 block E. Mission Rd.

Arrest; Traffic stop - expired registration

1000 block S Mission Rd,.

Arrest; Assault with firearm on person/threat with a weapon

Aug. 27

600 block Poets Sq.

Missing person at risk

1400 block Rancho Mia

Arrest; Elder Abuse/Neglect

1400 block Alturas Rd.

Arrest: DUI alcohol, DUI .08 percent, Operate motor vehicle w/.01 or more BAC

S Mission Rd @ Green Cany...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.


 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019