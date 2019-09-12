Sheriff's Log
Last updated 9/14/2019 at 12:16am
Aug. 26,
7300 block W. Lilac Rd.
Found Property - ammunition
1300 block S Mission Rd.
Arrest; Fail to obey order of juvenile court
31900 block Del Cielo Este
Arrest; Assault with a deadly weapon
900 block E. Mission Rd.
Arrest; Traffic stop - expired registration
1000 block S Mission Rd,.
Arrest; Assault with firearm on person/threat with a weapon
Aug. 27
600 block Poets Sq.
Missing person at risk
1400 block Rancho Mia
Arrest; Elder Abuse/Neglect
1400 block Alturas Rd.
Arrest: DUI alcohol, DUI .08 percent, Operate motor vehicle w/.01 or more BAC
S Mission Rd @ Green Cany...
