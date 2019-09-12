Stagecoach Sunday kicks off fall festivities, Oct. 6

FALLBROOK – Stagecoach Sunday will once again roll into town as the Fallbrook Land Conservancy celebrates its 31st year Sunday, Oct. 6, at the historic Palomares House and Park in Fallbrook.

"I'm really excited for this year's Stagecoach Sunday," Ashley Stein-Araiza, event chair and member of the FLC's board of directors, said. "Members have been working together to make this another fantastic fundraiser. We're looking forward to a big turnout."

The festivities will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 4 p.m., with the biggest draw a silent auction and raffle, which features more than a dozen golf...