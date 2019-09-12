Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma


TOM KRISHER AP Auto Writer 

UAW contract with GM expires, increasing risk of strike

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/14/2019 at 9:32pm



DETROIT (AP) — The four-year contract between General Motors and the United Auto Workers has expired as negotiations on a new deal continue.

Union officials told GM they would let the contract lapse just before midnight Saturday, increasing the risk of a strike as early as Sunday night. Union members working Sunday were to report as scheduled.

There was a wrinkle. About 850 UAW-represented janitors who work for a separate company, Aramark, at eight GM facilities went on strike Sunday. Factory workers may not cross their picket lines.

UAW Vice President Terry Dittes (DIT-ez) tells members in a letter that the union and GM are far apart on economic issues. Talks continued Sunday.

Two groups of union leaders will meet Sunday to decide the next steps.

GM said it's prepared to negotiate around-the-clock.

 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 09/16/2019 09:44