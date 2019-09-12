Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

Green Canyon and South Mission is dangerous

 
Last updated 9/13/2019 at 7:50pm



I observed what appeared to be a devastating accident at the corner of Green Canyon and South Mission Road Thursday, Sept. 5, at 5:45 p.m., involving at least two vehicles, one of which was upside-down.

This sight was all too predictable, unfortunately. For years, I have traveled approximately two thousand miles per month on multiple freeways in rush hour traffic, but nothing compares to this treacherous intersection.

I challenge Assemblywoman Marie Waldron and Supervisor Jim Desmond to perform traffic studies at this intersection between the hours of 6-8 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. when every yahoo in town is either going to or coming from work. At those times, the traffic is relentless, high speed and unforgiving if you dare to try a left turn south onto South Mission Road from Green Canyon, or east onto Green Canyon when traveling south on South Mission Road.

I have waited as long as 20 minutes to enter traffic on South Mission Road. It is a dereliction of duty on the part of those who have the ability to correct this situation, to allow it to continue.

Judith Deming

 

