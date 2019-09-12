Re: 'I am proud' [Village News, Letter, 8/22/19]

I am saddened and disgusted at the shortsighted and uninformed declaration of the “I am ashamed” writer. For the first time in decades, we have a president with the intestinal fortitude to fulfill his promises in spite of the massive opposition from “Establishment Washington.”

Those in government for the most part are lawyers and politicians never having had a job in the real world of business. Only 8% of the Obama administration participated in a job.

The following is just a portion of President Donald Trump’s accomplishments as of about a year and a half ago after he was elected. A full page of his accomplishments was listed in the Village News some time ago, but space is limited here, so I will repeat only a few of the 46 previously provided.

The stock market and consumer confidence is at an all time high. Unemployment is at an all time low. The coal miners are back at work. Those receiving food stamps are at lowest number in seven years. Tax cuts were given for 80% of Americans. Constitutionally appointed judges joined the Supreme Court – two, Appellate – 37, District – 58.

He is fighting against sanctuary cities and states, which for me and many others is a battle that should be won. Shame is to be heaped on the liberal governing body of California.

Recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capitol and repaired the damage former President Barack Obama did to the U.S.-Israel relationship. Restored American strength in the world after eight plus years of weakness and apologizing.

Trump donates his salary to various charities, particularly veterans’ causes.

There is a special reason that Trump was elected. This country needs him. I am proud to support him.

Orolie Gubser