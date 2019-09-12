Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Supervisor Jim Desmond 

Second revitalization meeting is Sept. 17

 
We are headed back to Fallbrook. My staff and I will be coming out to the community Tuesday, Sept. 17, for the second revitalization meeting. The community has been hard at work since our initial meeting in April, creating four subcommittees which have met regularly.

At the meeting, attendees will hear updates from each of the subcommittees, which are infrastructure, public health, public safety and housing. They all have noteworthy information to share on the community's hard work since we first met in April. I'm very proud of their efforts thus far and look forward to getting updated on their progress.

If you're interested in joining one of the subcommittees or hearing about the difference you can make in your community, join us Sept. 17. The meeting will take place at the Fallbrook Public Utilities Department from 10 a.m. to noon. If you have any questions or to RSVP, email Shaina.Richardson@sdcounty.ca.gov.

 

