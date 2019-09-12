Thank you Dr. Strutz

I would like to compliment Dr. Peter Strutz and his staff for the professional and proficient performance of their service to the residents of Fallbrook.

My wife and I have been patients of Strutz for many years. When we call his office, a person answers the phone, not a computer. If the call is made after normal business hours and a message is left, someone actually calls me back and not three days later but in a timely fashion.

In those instances where we have experienced a medical condition which we felt was urgent, his front office staff somehow fit us into his busy schedule. This accommodation has always been done with courtesy and compassion. This type of service and attitude are no doubt the result of the type of atmosphere that is provided by Strutz personally.

Our experience with Strutz has always been totally satisfactory. His diagnosis has always been correct and the remedy, be it physical or medicine, has resulted in a cure for our ailment.

He is always very professional, friendly and easy to talk to. He answers questions in a manner that is easily understood. We would like to thank and acknowledge Strutz and his staff for their exemplary care of their patients.

In speaking with other patients in his office, we know that we are not the only people that share these feelings.

Gene and Phyllis Norden