Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

McNeese wins 2019 President's Cup

 
Last updated 9/14/2019 at 12:26am

Denise McNeese is the winner of the perpetual Fallbrook Women Golfers President's Cup Trophy for 2019.

FALLBROOK – Denise McNeese won the Fallbrook Women Golfers President's Cup trophy for 2019. The President's Cup consisted of 16 players in match play competition over four weeks.

The club's "final four" in the competition were Denise McNeese versus JoLyn Racey in the winner's bracket and Linda Commons versus Nancy Croswell in the consolation bracket.

It was one of the hardest fought matches in the history of the Fallbrook Women's President's Cup. McNeese and Racey dueled it out to the 21st hole in the final match.

McNeese is also the current president of the Fallbrook Women Golfers. The l...



