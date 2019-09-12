Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondant 

Nucky wins Del Mar Futurity, Wrecking Crew second

 
Last updated 9/14/2019 at 12:21am



San Luis Rey Training Center horses finished first and second in the Runhappy Del Mar Futurity race Sept. 2 at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

Nucky won the Grade 1 Stakes race while Wrecking Crew was second in the seven-furlong race for 2-year-olds. Both horses are trained by Peter Miller.

"We felt like we had two very good horses and they both showed up today," Miller said.

Norberto Arroyo was Nucky's jockey. Abel Cedillo rode Wrecking Crew.

"The jockeys ran good races," Miller said.

Nucky had the second-highest odds among the eight horses in the race and paid 35:1. Eight Rings w...



