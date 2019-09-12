Nucky wins Del Mar Futurity, Wrecking Crew second

San Luis Rey Training Center horses finished first and second in the Runhappy Del Mar Futurity race Sept. 2 at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

Nucky won the Grade 1 Stakes race while Wrecking Crew was second in the seven-furlong race for 2-year-olds. Both horses are trained by Peter Miller.

"We felt like we had two very good horses and they both showed up today," Miller said.

Norberto Arroyo was Nucky's jockey. Abel Cedillo rode Wrecking Crew.

"The jockeys ran good races," Miller said.

Nucky had the second-highest odds among the eight horses in the race and paid 35:1. Eight Rings w...