Boys and Girls Clubs of North County boards Regal's Summer Movie Express

The youth from the Boys and Girls Clubs of North County enjoy a movie through Regal's Summer Movie Express, including in the front, Keel St. Romain, Aubrey Thompson, Aniston-Rose Lynagh, Melanie St. Romain, Hazel Smith, Veronica Perez and Lilly Byers and in the back row, Isabella Garcia, Dylan Adame, Roberto Garcia, Tommy Rader, Kyler Rader, Caylem Armstrong, Kyleor Armstrong, Christian Allen and Austin Thompson.

FALLBROOK – As part of Regal’s Summer Movie Express, Regal treated the Boys and Girls Clubs of North County youth to enjoy blockbuster hits while also engaging their brains. Through a partnership with Boys and Girls Clubs of America, Regal provided the club with a grant to help cover expenses like transportation and snacks for club members.

All young people experience learning losses when they do not engage in educational activities during the summer, according to the National Summer Learning Association. Boys and Girls Clubs of North County received one of 80 grants that were awarded this summer by Regal to help local students experience summer fun with a learning purpose.

As part of the initiative, Regal Edwards Temecula and IMAX located at Promenade Temecula offered club members $1 admission to a predetermined G or PG rated movie, which included summer films as “Sing,” “How to Train Your Dragon 2” and “Captain Underpants.”

Through their participation in Regal’s Summer Movie Express program, Boys and Girls Clubs of North County members created art that was inspired by the Regal experience and met to discuss the movies they watched. Discussions included favorite parts of the movies, qualities in the characters that they liked and ways that they can be heroes in their own way.

“Regal is proud to partner with local Boys and Girls Clubs through these grants to cover their costs such as transportation and snacks,” Ken Thewes, chief marketing officer for Regal, said. “Regal believes that this summertime series for kids helps to instill a love of movie going and inspires the imagination of the next generation.”

Kyler Rader, left, Kyleor Armstrong, Aniston-Rose Lynagh and Melanie St. Romain, right, take in a movie at Regal's Summer Movie Express and the Boys and Girls Clubs of North County.

“This was a great opportunity for our club members and they were excited about being selected for Regal’s Summer Movie Express grant,” Allison Barclay of Boys and Girls Clubs of North County said. “Our club is extremely active during the summer season, so we’re always grateful for opportunities that combine fun with engaging learning activities that help our young people stimulate their minds during the summer break.”

Boys and Girls Clubs of North County has been in the Fallbrook community for over 50 years, providing daily programs and services to 2,000 young people. The club is open Monday through Friday with programs that emphasize education and career enhancement, character and leadership development, health and life skills, the arts, sports, fitness and recreation.

Additional information is available at http://www.REGmovies.com.

Submitted by Boys and Girls Clubs of North County.