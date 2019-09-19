BWC program to be on brain health

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman's Club's Oct. 3 meeting will focus on brain health. Jeaneane Henson will give a presentation, which will emphasize the benefits of fitness, nutrition and social engagement. Attendees at the meeting will benefit from a discussion on the lifestyle changes that one can adopt to keep their brain and body healthy.

Henson holds multiple professional certifications, is a graduate of California State Polytechnic University Pomona and is the owner of California Bodies, a fitness facility in Fallbrook. She is also the founder of the Daniel Ferguson Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to creating physical and mental strength of veterans.

Lunch will be a salad bar with all the fixings, choice of dressings and warm rolls and butter.

The doors open at 9 a.m. with coffee and tea available. The meeting place is The Golf Club of California, 3742 Flowerwood Lane, in Fallbrook. To reserve a seat, send a check for $23, made payable to Bonsall Woman's Club, to Barbara Hartloff, 4202 Palomar Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028. For information on Bonsall Woman's Club, visit www.bonsallwomansclub.org.

Submitted by Bonsall Woman's Club.